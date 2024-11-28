Social gaming experience joins Christmas gala event

Your Corps founder and operator James Wards stands in front of his computer set-up which will be at Christmas in the Bluff on December 8. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The annual Christmas in the Bluff gala day is always popular but this year there will be another great addition to the activities.

Your Corps, whose aim is to bring young people together, is joining in the fun on December 8 with a social video gaming experience in the Bluff St John Hall.

Your Corps founder and operator James Wards, who was recently named a Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Local Hero for the second time for his work with youth mental health in the digital space, said he was "very thrilled" to be involved with Christmas in the Bluff for the first time.

"We will be setting up some high-performance, high-tech gaming computers which will be linked to one another. There will be games such as Minecraft and Fortnite, competitions and a few prizes."

Mr Wards said there would be some simple games to reassure newcomers and while the activities would be ideal for 8 to 15-year olds, it was also a great opportunity for parents to play the games with their children and show an interest in their pastimes.

Christmas in the Bluff takes place after the annual Bluff Santa Parade, which begins at 1pm and makes it way down Gore St (State Highway 1) before turning into Palmer St to end at the oyster festival site on Barrow St where the Christmas in the Bluff gala day will be getting under way.

Admission to everything on the day is free, making it a truly family-friendly occasion.