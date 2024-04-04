Southern league premier season gets under way

Queens Park’s Jacabeth Bartlett-McBride fights for the ball in a preseason game against Green Island. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The season proper starts this weekend for Queens Park AFC as the senior men’s and women’s southern leagues get under way at the ILT turf on Saturday.

The women kick off the premier double header against Roslyn Wakari at 12.30pm, followed by the men, who play Northern Hearts at 2.45pm.

Park coach Leeann Duston was delighted with her squad’s preseason effort.

"They have put in a lot of hard work during preseason training, we have a lot of new players, so it has been crucial to build the chemistry on and off the field," Duston said.

While the men enter their third season in the Southern Premier League, this is the first time a women’s team has entered the Southern League.

Duston is aware of the challenges ahead but is confident the squad can achieve good results.

"Everyone is looking forward to the new and harder games, but the players have the determination and skills to rise to the challenge," Duston said.

Queens Park have dominated the Kolk Cup the last few years, so making the step up to the southern league seems a natural step, but what Duston, and Park, are undertaking shouldn’t be overlooked.

There has been a limited pathway for the women’s game in the region and having a team competing in the southern league exposes players to a higher level of football with the next step, the women’s South Island league. It is a hugely positive step for the women’s game in the South.

In the men’s game, Park entertains Timaru side Northern Hearts.

Queens Park coach Paddy Murphy is excited for the season ahead.

"We have a lot more depth than last year and I’m delighted with the four tough preseason games, but you never know what to expect until the season starts," Murphy said.

Park is entering their third season in the Southern Premier League and are arguably now an established side and by no means also-rans in the competition. They have garnished a lot of respect, with Invercargill becoming a difficult place for visiting teams, but Murphy’s side have been equally ruthless on the road, so it will be exciting to see where he, and assistant coach Cory Johnson, can take the team this season.

- By Chris Montgomery

SOUTHERN FOOTBALL WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP:

QPAFC v Roslyn Wakari ILT Football Turf, kickoff 12.30pm.

ODT MEN'S SOUTHERN PREMIERSHIP:

Editors Cut Queens Park v Northern Hearts FC, ILT Turf, kickoff 2.45pm.