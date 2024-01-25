Southern Steel launch into preparations

Southern Steel player Georgia Heffernan shoots during a Netball match between the Tactix and the Steel in 2023. PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH

Most of the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel squad gathered in Invercargill this week to begin preparations for the 2024 ANZ Premiership season.

Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel squad and coach Reinga Bloxham has already set high expectations.

"I always get excited for day one. Each year you plan and prepare for this day where it all begins," she said.

"My expectations are to get the best out of them, to prepare for the competition and to find winning combinations. Effort is huge to train to win every session and push yourself and others all the way."

While the bulk of the squad gathered in Invercargill, Kate and Georgia Heffernan will join them after their Silver Ferns duties, along with new recruit defender Jeante Strydom, of South Africa, and England international shooter George Fisher.

"What I’m most looking forward to is seeing how this group of players moulds together – what culture they can create, how they perform and what they're prepared to do," Bloxham said.

"The first few weeks are about setting and settling routines and practices while building culture and values and getting to know each other."

Joining Strydom, Fisher, the Heffernan twins and experienced Silver Fern Shannon Saunders this season are

defenders Taneisha Fifita and Abby Lawson (nee Erwood), midcourters Renee Savai’inaea and Ivari Christie and shooter Grace Namana.

"We have a real familiar feel about this squad. Most have been a part of the steel at some point so I'm looking forward to that familiarity. It's important to set new goals and expectations but the good thing is we have an advantage of knowing the players a little deeper than a brand new squad," Bloxham said.