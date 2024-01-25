Summer Sounds a success

Some of the crowd enjoy the atmosphere at Summer Sounds Bluff at Argyle Park on Sunday. PHOTO: ALISON PATRICK

After a successful concert on Sunday, it would seem the return to Argyle Park for Summer Sounds Bluff was a great change.

The park was previously used as a venue for Summer Sounds Bluff but for the past few years, the concert had been at the Gunpit on Bluff Hill, until it outgrew the site.

In beautiful conditions last Sunday, musician Darcy Kerr opened with a selection of covers and some originals, followed by Triple Shot – Chris Chilton, Simon Thompson and Jacob Hewton – who wrapped up the day with a selection of covers.

Many people danced while children had room to enjoy their surroundings including the Argyle Park playground.

People were supportive of the change, indicating it was worth investigating making it a more permanent home for the event.

Summer Sounds Bluff is organised by Bluff Promotions with the support of the Creative Communities Scheme, Bluff Engineering & Welding, I-Hire Invercargill, King ‘Of the Road Bluff/Oreti Transport, the Bluff Oyster & Food Festival Committee and ICC Parks.

- By Lindsay Beer