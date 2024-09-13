Team News: Southland Stags v Canterbury

Matt Saunders and James Wilson announce that the side will take on Canterbury in game 1 of Roar Week, where the side plays three games in 10 days, with Manawatu away next Wednesday and Auckland Away next Sunday.

SBS Bank Southland Stags vs Canterbury

Friday September 13th 7.05pm - Rugby Park Invercargill

Notable mentions: Ethan de Groot Returns to Southland for his first game since 2020. Jack Taylor plays his 15th game and Angus Simmers is named to start.

Not considered due to injury: Injured: Connor Collins, Paula Latu, Faletoi Peni, Jay Renton, Matt Whaanga, Woody Kirkwood (Season ending)