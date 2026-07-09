Two youths arrested after Otatara ram-raid

The Four Square in Dunns Rd in Otatara, boarded up after a ram-raid last Tuesday. Photo: Tayler Mutton

Southland police have arrested and charged two youths after a ram-raid at the Otatara Four Square last week.

About 4.30am on June 30, police were called to Dunns Rd after a vehicle had been used to unlawfully enter a commercial premises.

The alleged offenders stole alcohol and other items before leaving in two separate vehicles.

At just after 5am, police spotted a vehicle of interest travelling at high speed in Invercargill. It was signalled to stop but failed to comply.

Police did not initiate a pursuit and sometime later they found the car abandoned in Bain St after hitting a parked vehicle. The second vehicle was found abandoned in Joseph St.

With the help of dog units, police tracked and locate two youths who were then taken into custody.

Acting Inspector Mel Robertson said police did a good job at responding quickly to the incident and worked together to locate and apprehend the alleged offenders.

"Police understand these incidents can have a significant impact on local businesses and the wider community, we hope these arrests provide reassurance that police are holding alleged offenders accountable."

She said the situation is still under investigation and they were not ruling out further arrests.

The two arrested are due to appear in Youth Court at a later date.

Police asked anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to please contact them online at 105.police.govt.nz, or call 105, and reference file number 260702/8410.