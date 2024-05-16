Tyre-smoking action to benefit hospital

Katlyn Stoddart gets among it at the February REVSOUTH burnout competition. PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON

REVSOUTH is holding a burnout competition on Saturday, June 1, at Riverside Speedway in Otatara.

Entries for the event filled up very fast and are now closed.

The competition will again be supporting the Southern Charity Hospital.

The public gate will be open at 8am and the competition will start at 9am.

Entry fee is $15, with under-15s free. Cash only, no eftpos.

There will be food and coffee carts there but no alcohol is allowed.

Head along for tyre smoking and tyre-popping entertainment.

If it’s rained out, the event will be held on Sunday, June 2.