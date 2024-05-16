Vibrant activities planned for week

Youth development co-ordinator Michael Gilbert, of the Y. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Y Southland is gearing up to celebrate Youth Week in style, from May 20 to 26.

Youth Week is a nationwide celebration of the talent, drive, and achievements of our local youth.

A plethora of events is lined up, and the Y’s offerings complement the city’s vibrant activities on offer.

To start the week, the Y is holding a Downtown Detective Dash; an adventure-race style event, open to young people aged 12-24. Teams of two to five can join the fun pursuit, cracking clues and conquering challenges across Invercargill’s CBD. The event kicks off with free kai at the Y at 3.30pm and there are great spot prizes up for grabs.

For the rest of the week, Tuesday to Friday, the Y will also open the doors to its Teen Gym for free. Teen Gym is on from 3.30-5pm on weekdays and offers young people aged between 12-18, the opportunity to take part in gym-based physical activity in a safe, supportive setting. Teen Gym will be free for anyone keen to have a go, and there will be a range of classes and activities on offer.

Y Southland youth development co-ordinator Michael Gilbert said Youth Week was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate young people in the south.

"At the Y, every week is youth week really — we have so many free and fun opportunities for youth to engage in different programmes — but the official Youth Week is a great chance to really showcase that and to create some youth-led events for young people to enjoy," he said.

"The Y is really excited to be holding the Downtown Detective Dash, and to make Teen Gym free for the week, but we’re also really happy to support the massive variety of other events that are on in Invercargill during Youth Week.

"There is a huge and really fun range of activities — most are completely free — and it’s just a cool chance for youth in our community to engage with some really positive opportunities and events."