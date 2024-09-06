Southland man convicted of violently abusing his dog

Klanga Photo: Supplied / SPCA

A Southland man has been banned from owning a dog for ten years after being convicted of violently abusing his dog.

The SPCA said in August 2022 the offender was seen kicking and throwing his brown and white male bull terrier named Klanga.

A member of the public heard loud painful screaming and yelping sounds, and captured the offender's actions on security cameras fixed to his business premises.

The offender was seen picking Klanga up by the collar and throwing him to the ground, then repeatedly kicking the dog in the head and stomach.

The offender was also seen picking up Klanga by his right leg and throwing him to the ground causing him to somersault into the air. As Klanga lay on the ground the offender kicked him in his hip and shoulder area.

SPCA took possession of Klanga on 31 August 2022 pending an investigation into the matter and for Klanga to undergo veterinary examination.

The veterinarian was asked to view the video footage of Klanga's treatment, and they found that Klanga exhibited no behaviour warranting punishment.

SPCA chief executive Todd Westwood said "Klanga was frightened of the person he should have been able to trust. Thank goodness for the care and concern of those who heard his screams".

The offender was also ordered to pay reparations of just over two thousand dollars, and legal costs.

The SPCA says Klanga spent almost two years in the SPCA's care, where he was loved unconditionally by their team.

It says due to ongoing and worsening medical issues and socialisation issues he had to be euthanised.