Surprise visitor for Invercargill councillors

A man claiming to be Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark's brother spoke unannounced at a council meeting this afternoon. Photo: Invercargill City Council/Screenshot

An Invercargill City Council meeting has been interrupted by a surprise visitor - a man claiming to be the brother of embattled mayor Nobby Clark.

As councillors moved between agenda items a man in a fluorescent work uniform made his way to the council table this afternoon, asking that the interruption be excused.

“I just want to be courteous, people are looking at me. I’m Nobby’s younger brother, as you can see.

“I’d just like to thank all these councillors for being supportive in this time of need.

“I just think it’s very important to acknowledge, so thank you very much.”

Mayor Clark has been in hot water of late over a code of conduct matter relating to comments he made at a private event in March.

On Monday, he announced he would take a further month off work after returning too quickly from open heart surgery earlier in the year.

The man claiming to be Clark’s brother said he was attending a concert next door to the chambers - which has temporarily been relocated to the Civic Theatre while building work is undertaken at Te Hīnaki.

“Is that a defibrillator you’re carrying with you?” deputy mayor Tom Campbell asked him.

The man responded it was not, adding he was there for the concert.

“Nice to see you mate, cheers,” the deputy said.

Clark is expected to return on July 21, with Campbell filling in until that time.

