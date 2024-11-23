Swiss doctor stole from supermarket

A Swiss doctor-turned lonely Queenstown housewife stole from a budget supermarket seven times, a court has heard.

Daniela Maria Messerli-Gerhards, 55, appeared via audiovisual link in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday on one charge of shoplifting $545.23 of groceries from Pak’nSave, which represented seven thefts.

Messerli-Gerhards, who had previously worked as an ophthalmologist in Bern, was unable to practise in New Zealand, the court heard.

Counsel Louise Denton said her client had a difficult time not being able to work here and the mother of two had found the experience ‘‘quite isolating’’.

On seven occasions between June and August the eye specialist had put some items in supermarket-provided recycled cardboard boxes, the police summary said.

On those visits, at the self-checkout, Messerli-Gerhards only scanned and paid for the items not in the boxes.

Security cameras then viewed the defendant wheeling and packing her stolen groceries into her husband’s green Kia and driving away, the summary said.

Ms Denton said she had originally filed submissions for a discharge without conviction, but as Messerli-Gerhards was relocating back to Europe in a matter of days, her client wanted the matter dealt with as soon as possible.

Judge Williams convicted and discharged Messerli-Gerhards.

Reparation for the amount stolen was not ordered as it had previously been repaid.

