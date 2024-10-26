Team win Young Enterprise Scheme regional final again

Caleb Diprose with SIT accounting tutor, Kay McKinnel. Photo: Nina Tapu

An Aparima College student and his team have made it back to back, winning the Southland regional final of the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) for two consecutive years.

Caleb Diprose, 18, and his team, Treet Yourself Contracting, won the award at the scheme final earlier this week.

The annual competition showcases the impressive young entrepreneurial talent from across the southern regions, including rural Southland and Queenstown.

With 160 students in 51 teams from 10 schools competing in the programme this year, the event highlighted the innovation, resilience and business acumen of the region’s young entrepreneurs.

Treet Yourself Contracting accolades also included entrepreneur of the year (Caleb Diprose), financial excellence, sales and marketing and company of the year.

Group members were praised by the judging panel for their dedication and ability to excel in the competitive YES environment, solidifying their place as Southland’s leading young enterprise.

The company set up 3-D visual designs on game series Minecraft for prospective clients to visualise proposed native tree planting concepts on their property.

The group will now represent Southland at the YES national awards on December 5 in Wellington, where members will pitch against 23 other regions for national recognition.

The Southland regional event also recognised other outstanding teams for their contributions to different areas of business.