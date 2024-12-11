Action-packed A&P show celebrates best of rural life

Wyndham A&P Society members play a little tug of war at the Wyndham A&P Show last weekend. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED BY WYNDHAM A&P SOCIETY

A great day was had by all at the Wyndham A&P show last weekend, as the annual event celebrated rural living and all it has to offer.

The event had a little something for about 1000 people in attendance, with plenty of games, attractions, and, of course, the big show for spectators.

There were a few big winners — Julieanne Baynes with her horse Scott Base, Ross and Tracey McCall with their Suffolk ram, Harbourside/Owharoa Jerseys with their in-milk heifer, and Duncraigen Farm Ltd with their yearling bull Duncraigen Slater all won their respective categories.

Duncraigen Slater also won supreme animal of the show.

Wyndham A&P Society president Mike Henderson said the day was fantastic.

"It went very well, really good. The weather definitely played its part," he said.

Mr Henderson said the farmers brought their A-game this year.

The children at the show had a great day at the big dig event.

"Lots of animals, lots of dairy and livestock entries, bigger than anyone had seen," he said.

And the entertainment continued, as Mr Henderson said even if people were not competing, there was still fun to be had.

"We had a talent quest, a shearing competition,

"There was the big dig, photo princess and Mr Muscle, a talent quest, a hunting competition, Riding for the Disabled was there with horses; just heaps to do," he said.

The talent quest was won by singer Abigail Bottger and Mark Bryson won the shearing contest.

The Robertson family of Duncraigen Farm brought home another award after winning a Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) Centenary Medal, while Ewan Allan Honda received an RAS medal of excellence for its contributions and loyalty to the society.

