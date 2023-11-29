Council to push for deferring LTP

Gore district councillors have drawn a line in the sand regarding the 2024 long-term plan (LTP) and will seek other councils’ support.

At last week’s council meeting, councillors voted to seek the cancellation of the 2024-34 long-term plan and rely on annual plans until 2027.

Councillors also endorsed a move to have Mayor Ben Bell and interim chief executive Stephen Parry speak with the mayors and chief executives of other councils about the council’s stand.

Pending council approval, the mayor and chief executive will also send a letter to the new minister of local government, once that person has been appointed.

In a report to the meeting, Mr Parry said drawing up LTPs was like a marathon for the council and there was a "massive sense of relief" when they were finally adopted.

However, this time around, the chaotic state of the Water Services Reform Programme made the task of developing an LTP far more difficult, he said.

After five years of headwinds, the local government sector found itself not knowing whether the new government would repeal legislation that had been passed.

"There is a real fear by many that draft LTPs will be well advanced and then potentially railroaded by an unexpected policy change of the new government."

It seemed to be a good time to have a discussion about deferring the LTP to allow the sector to take stock, Mr Parry said.

He recommended the council consider its role as an advocate for promoting a legislative amendment to abolish the need for an LTP to be prepared in 2024.

Mr Parry was asked to prepare the report by Mr Bell.

Mr Bell said he appreciated the work Mr Parry had put into the report.

"It’s not often that I read a report and actually enjoy myself."

Once the LTP was adopted, the council was "locked in" to following it, Mr Bell said.

"It really needs to be sorted out at this end of it."

Other councillors supported cancelling the LTP.

Cr Paul McPhail said the council needed to be upfront with what it wanted.

Cr Glenys Dickson said she thought strategic plans were on the way out.

"They’re not living documents."

Cr John Gardyne urged caution.

"The government hasn’t formed and governments move very slowly and we have got a process in place that has to be finished by next year."

