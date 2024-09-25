ES delays water plan

Environment Southland has hit the pause button and will be delaying its water plan until 2027.

In a statement earlier this month, Environment Southland confirmed its approach to improving freshwater and it involves a focus on working with communities and delaying the plan change to set limits.

In line with the government direction and the review of national freshwater legislation, Plan Change Tuatahi will not be be notified at the end of this year, but by the end of 2027 or earlier if possible.

Environment Southland councillors shared their views in a robust conversation about the approach to the freshwater work programme at the Strategy and Policy committee meeting earlier this month.

Councillors agreed to a two-phase approach to the freshwater work programme, which includes a plan change in 2025 to set long-term goals and address any barriers that may be preventing people adopting improved practices in the current Southland Water and Land Plan and Regional Policy Statement.

The 2027 plan change will give effect to the expected revised National Policy Statement.