Goal to make town known for bike trails

Working on a community bike track in Reaby Rd is retiree Maurice Broome. PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

A lone retiree has been working away on a community bike trail in Gore with the generous help of some local landowners.

Hokonui Mountain Bike Club (HMBC) member Maurice Broome said a pair of fellow enthusiasts let him cut 3.5m into their section, away from the road, to build a safe track for the public.

"It’s over 800m through their section," he said.

"So that’s just been amazing."

Landowner Jonny Watson, who owns the 80ha property with his wife Angela, played down their generosity.

He said that the amount of land was "actually not much" and most of it was through the road bank area anyway.

The club has been slowly working on trails throughout the Gore area with the added help of contractors as well as the council, when needed.

The council funded the section running alongside the golf course in Reaby Rd.

The next part of the trail, however, was being chipped away at solely by Mr Broome whose fellow volunteer had recently relocated to Cromwell.

"I’m the lone ranger at the minute," he said.

Mr Broome, who has been pulling down an old fences and digging in new posts to clear the way, said that now he was retired, the track was his "passion".

He said the track will eventually connect on to the popular Croydon bush tracks of East Peak and Grants Knob.

The retiree acknowledged that money was short for people at the moment and his retirement meant he had the time and enthusiasm to build the community track.

"I’ve got time on my hands."

He said he would like to see Gore known for its bike tracks, in the same way Central Otago was.

HMBC’s Richard Pasco said the club ran off funding from local trusts and community donations but that he would also like to see Gore get to the level of Central Otago.

"[If] you go up Central, you’ll see trails everywhere that are funded, but down here there’s not a lot."

Mr Pasco said they were trying to put Gore on the map, and hopefully more tracks would build "momentum"

"We’re just trying to get something started maybe once it gets going ... the community might be supportive of putting some more funds into it, hopefully," he said.

Mr Broome told The Ensign the tracks could be accessed by serious mountain bikers, as well as families with their children and older ones, like him, on their e-bikes.

