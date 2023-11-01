The Southland Rhododendron Group hosted its annual Gore Rhododendron Festival in the town’s gardens on Sunday.

About 60 stallholders were selling a wide variety of items, along with entertainment for all ages.

People could display a rhododendron bloom from their gardens in the St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church Hall.

The winner, Noreen Thomas, of Gore, was chosen by public vote and received a rhododendron bush from Blue Mountain Nurseries.

Display co-ordinators Shona Forbes, of Gore, and Elizabeth Stuart, of Clinton, said there were 106 entries in the competition.

The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston was at the festival taking photographs.