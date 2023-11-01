You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Southland Rhododendron Group hosted its annual Gore Rhododendron Festival in the town’s gardens on Sunday.
About 60 stallholders were selling a wide variety of items, along with entertainment for all ages.
People could display a rhododendron bloom from their gardens in the St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church Hall.
The winner, Noreen Thomas, of Gore, was chosen by public vote and received a rhododendron bush from Blue Mountain Nurseries.
Display co-ordinators Shona Forbes, of Gore, and Elizabeth Stuart, of Clinton, said there were 106 entries in the competition.
The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston was at the festival taking photographs.