Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Gore Rhododendron Festival

    Judy Dickson, of Waikaka, and Val Tytler, of Gore, admire the rhododendron blooms on display. PHOTOS: SANDY EGGLESTON
    Stilt walkers Grace Milliken,15 (left) and Ebony Eden, 14, have the best view of the Gore Rhododendron Festival on Sunday.
    Isabelle Duncan, 3, of Gore likes the pink rhododendrons on display in St Andrew’s church hall.
    Siblings Lucy, 5 and Sophie Smith, 3, of Waikaka Valley, enjoy an ice cream at the Gore Rhododendron Festival in Gore on Sunday.

    The Southland Rhododendron Group hosted its annual Gore Rhododendron Festival in the town’s gardens on Sunday.

    About 60 stallholders were selling a wide variety of items, along with entertainment for all ages.

    People could display a rhododendron bloom from their gardens in the St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church Hall.

    The winner, Noreen Thomas, of Gore, was chosen by public vote and received a rhododendron bush from Blue Mountain Nurseries.

    Display co-ordinators Shona Forbes, of Gore, and Elizabeth Stuart, of Clinton, said there were 106 entries in the competition.

    The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston was at the festival taking photographs. 