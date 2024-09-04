Guitar sculpture could be going for a song

The old Gold Guitar sculpture is looking for a new place to call home. PHOTO: TRADE ME

The "Gold Guitar" — once a landmark on the Gore main road — is waiting for a new owner.

The piece was created by sculptor Erroll Allison — who also designed Gore’s big trout just under 50 years ago — to publicise the gold guitar awards and it stood in the centre of the town.

It eventually disappeared from the public eye and has been in the hands of collector Frank Wilson, who bought the 6m statue five years ago.

He said it was meant to be scrapped, but was saved by a worker who took it out of storage before it was stripped and chipped. He bought it simply because he could.

"People ask me, why did you even buy it? ...

"I don’t know. It seemed like a good idea at the time."

The Gore man has an extensive collection of cars and memorabilia, but said the guitar was out of place.

"It doesn’t fit in. If it had been automobile-based, I would have it but it doesn’t fit into my world."

The statue was listed online with a price of $1500 over the weekend.

"Most collectors find themselves as caretakers. I saved it — well, the people saved it.

"I bought it on a whim. It’s been sitting on a trailer for five years. I just think as a caretaker, I’m not taking care of it."

He was open to selling it to anyone — except the New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards organisers.

"For some reason, they decided they didn’t want it.

"I’m not in it for the money. I don’t care where it goes, whether it’s Wellington, New York, Australia ...

"I just don’t want it to fall into the hands of those who would have disposed of it. I don’t want them to destroy it."

The auction closed on Monday without a bid, but Mr Wilson said he would simply relist it in the hope that someone would buy it, or find a way to use it.

"If no-one wants it, I’ll just keep it. It would be up against the wall, maybe use it as a table. I’m stumped as to what to do with it.

"But I thought someone would love it more than me.

"I don’t feel I’m doing it justice. I think someone will want it, even as a promotional tool. But that’s not me."

