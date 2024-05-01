Highlanders call on Hurley

Finn Hurley in action for the Highlanders last year. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Former Gore High School rugby player Finn Hurley has been upgraded to the full Highlanders squad.

Hurley, who is in the Highlanders’ high performance programme, has been called into the squad as cover after the announcement of a handful of injuries.

First five Rhys Patchell has a pectoral muscle injury and is undergoing further assessment, while winger Jona Nareki is out for another three to four weeks with a hamstring strain.

Utility back Jonah Lowe and Flanker Hugh Renton are also gone for the season.

Hurley, who typically plays in the outside backs, also has the ability to cover first five.

At the weekend, the Green Island fullback led his side to a 32-29 win over Taieri in a Dunedin premier club thriller at Peter Johnstone Park at Mosgiel.

Hurley slotted the winning penalty in the final seconds of the match.

He has one cap for the Highlanders which he earned against the Western Force last year.