Leisure marchers seeking new members to boost ranks

The Hokonui Pioneers leisure marching team would like to recruit some new members. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Leisure marching, the sport of "friendship and fitness".

That is how Hokonui Pioneers leisure marching team member Julie Chisholm describes it and the team is looking for new members.

The team, who meet weekly at the Gore Town & Country Club, would like some experienced marchers to join the ranks.

Team member Julie Chisholm said joining the team was a time-light commitment.

"We practise an hour a week, so it’s not a huge time commitment but it’s a chance to meet some people and do some exercise."

The team wanted to add another member or two, she said.

"We’d like somebody who’s been a marching girl before, has marched in other teams, or maybe they’ve just moved to the district."

The group was very social, she said.

"We have a bit of fun.

"We’re very welcoming — quite social. A little bit crazy but in a good way."

The team travelled out of Gore to events twice a year, to attend

the South Island leisure marching event and then to the national event.

There was a common misconception that the marchers wore skirts, she said.

"We don’t wear them any more.

"We wear long pants."

The uniforms the team wore were "snazzy", she said.

Team coach Sue Stenning has been involved with marching since she was young as a marcher, coach and judge.

She could be contacted if anyone was interested in joining.

ben.andrews@theensign.co.nz