Letter to the Editor

Why the delays with mail?

I was expecting a letter from Dunedin Hospital but it took nine days to get to me. Did it go up to Christchurch to get sorted and then down to Gore?

I posted my Christmas mail to Nelson on December 12. It took about 34 days before arriving, well after Christmas. Where had it been?

I can remember postage was once threepence per letter. Not very long ago you could write the post code and get it half price for postage.

Looks like these days are long gone. With the price of post at $2.30 for a postage stamp, Christmas cards will go out of fashion. As they say, post early for Christmas.

Norman Newman

Gore

REPLY:

No response was received from DX Mail. An NZ Post spokesperson said NZ Post worked hard to deliver items correctly and on time. From time to time there can be delays due to events outside of its control, such as road closures due to inclement weather.