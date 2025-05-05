Letters to the Editor: Trump, Monowai and Gaza

A Palestinian woman looks at a damaged house in the Gaza strip. Photo: Getty Images

Trumpian tactics and our current managers

In which perverse world would any right-minded person consider that following the example of governance pursued by Trump in America is an acceptable strategy?

We now have, for the first time in New Zealand, a director-general of health who has no expertise in the promotion and distribution of practical health care, nor its ethical application to every individual.

Since when has the absence of the appropriate professional qualification been the laudable primary driver in the delivery of the health practices beneficial to the public health of the nation?

In parallel, why has the Minister for Sciences — a tax lawyer — been allowed to dictate the curricula of our universities? To reinforce that capricious and misguided directive she has slashed one source of essential funding, the Marsden Fund.

Perhaps some of the wealthy citizens would favour the adoption of the Trumpian tactics which have so degraded American society

We have a prime minister who is indulging in a protracted OE, to escape the obligation of personal accountability that comes with his office — that is, questions from the media, delegating his responsibility to a surrogate, would-be next PM, Chris Bishop.

Our Minister of Finance has an undergraduate degree in English Literature. Shouldn’t that appointment have met with the disapproval of our Minister of Sciences?

Why suddenly is there no national standard in education that our young children must meet to later, get gainful employment? Our population is far too small for this variability to enhance our productivity. Are our teachers being bribed into acceptance with free registration?

V. H. Markham

Dunedin

The plan works

Re Assoc Prof Earl Bardsley’s letter (1.5.25) offering an alternative viewpoint on the 100-year anniversary of Pioneer Energy’s Lake Monowai Power Station, it is appropriate to recognise the scheme is part of the existing environment.

Whilst Pioneer Energy operate the scheme, the Guardians of Lakes Manapouri, Monowai and Te Anau has oversight to ensure the lake mimics natural variation as it had prior to the scheme’s construction.

It is simply not credible to remove the power scheme as suggested by Prof Bardsley and reinstate the lake to its natural condition. The scheme has been in place for 100 years and plant communities along the shoreline gradient are now beginning to reflect what would have existed along the former shoreline prior to the scheme’s introduction.

The scheme provides a credible addition to Southland’s renewable energy supply and Pioneer has the support of the Guardians in the work they do managing Lake Monowai.

Darryl Sycamore

Chairman, Guardians of Lakes Manapouri, Monowai and Te Anau

Blame the parents

The parents of the kids stealing cars should be held responsible for paying for the damages.

G. Finn

Abbotsford

Hear hear

Thank you Joan Bishop (Fresh ODT 30.4.25). Your recipes have stood the test of time over many decades.

They have been adapted for classroom use and appreciated by family and friends who continue to enjoy tasty treats via Joan's numerous recipe books and former copies kept from the ODT's Southern Kitchen column.

Brenda Brook

Mosgiel

Unless receiving independent media using on-the-ground reportage you may not know the full impact of Israel’s aid blockade of Gaza since March 18.

Where is our government’s outrage at this in-plain-sight collective punishment, against both Geneva Convention and international law?

During the present parliamentary recess our MPs have down-time to consider arguments for and against stronger action, and whether or not to support a long-overdue parliamentary debate about our foreign policy on this issue.

Seldom has our independent foreign policy been more under threat – and independent thought more called for.

Chloe Swarbrick’s illegal occupation sanctions Bill needs six persons of informed conscience to make this happen, under Standing Order 288 allowing all MPs to indicate their support for member’s Bills. Only such a debate will expose to scrutiny double standards of backing sanctions against Russia – while Israel’s illegal occupation and "all-are-Hamas" permissive overkill go unchecked.

Surely international law is precisely in smaller nations’ national interest.

Steve Liddle

Napier

