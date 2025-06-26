Star's injury blow clears way for Otago All Black

Christian Lio-Willie of Otago in action in this 2023 file photo. Photo: Getty Images

Dreadful news for New Zealand rugby’s brightest young star translates to an immediate promotion for an Otago favourite.

Otago and Crusaders No 8 Christian Lio-Willie has been upgraded from injury cover to a full member of the All Blacks squad for the three-test series against France.

There is every chance Lio-Willie, who was named on Monday as a training partner to cover for concussed Chiefs forward Luke Jacobson, will make his test debut at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday week.

But while the qualified dentist will understandably be buzzing with excitement at that prospect, the man he has now officially replaced will be less happy.

Boom youngster Wallace Sititi has been scratched from the French series.

Sititi, 22, saw a surgeon last night regarding a high ankle injury and it was determined that he required surgery, the All Blacks said in a statement.

A further assessment would be made in three weeks to determine the youngster’s likely return to play.

It is a terrible blow for Sititi, who will be facing a second surgery in the space of eight months after he returned from the All Blacks’ northern tour with a knee complaint.

He made a huge splash in Super Rugby in his debut season for the Chiefs last year, and was whistled into the All Blacks.

He played nine tests, was named World Rugby’s breakthrough player of the year, and was named All Black of the year at the New Zealand Rugby Awards.

It will likely mean Ardie Savea plays at No 8 against France, leaving Du’Plessis Kirifi favoured to make his test debut on the openside flank.

Or, Lio-Willie could play No 8 with Savea wearing No 7.

Blues flanker Dalton Papali’i will now provide injury cover for Jacobson.