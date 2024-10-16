The longer you fish in one area, the better your chances

Spring weather is with us. Spring weather is a term for any sort of weather you could possibly imagine and is totally random — winter one moment, summer the next and a mixture of the two to follow.

We certainly have had spring weather lately but of course that did not stop keen anglers getting out on the water — the only problem being where to go to have a chance of catching a fish.

If you are a spin fisher or a bait fisher, high rivers are not as big a problem as they are for fly fishers.

Fishing along the edges of deeper slower reaches with a worm or a spinner can produce fish.

Fly fishers can fish the same areas with a feathered lure such as a Mrs Simpson or a Fuzzy Wuzzy.

Casting it close to the bank and retrieving close up the edge is the best way to fish it.

I have fished several still waters since the start of the season and have caught a few fish from them. It is sometimes hard to work out where to fish in still waters if you have not fished there before.

One method I find helpful is to fish what you hope is a likely spot but keep an eye open for any rising fish.

If you see more than a couple of rises in a particular area move there and start to cover the water.

It is worth remembering trout have to move around in still waters to find food, so when you move to a spot where you have seen rises, the fish will be moving through the spot rather than staying there. The longer you cover the area the better the chance of catching a fish. I would say a minimum of 20 minutes to give yourself a good chance.

— Mike Weddell is a veteran southern angler and has been writing about the pursuit for many years.