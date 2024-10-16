The longer you fish in one area, the better your chances

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
We certainly have had spring weather lately but of course that did not stop keen anglers getting out on the water — the only problem being where to go to have a chance of catching a fish.
If you are a spin fisher or a bait fisher, high rivers are not as big a problem as they are for fly fishers.
Fishing along the edges of deeper slower reaches with a worm or a spinner can produce fish.
Fly fishers can fish the same areas with a feathered lure such as a Mrs Simpson or a Fuzzy Wuzzy.
Casting it close to the bank and retrieving close up the edge is the best way to fish it.
I have fished several still waters since the start of the season and have caught a few fish from them. It is sometimes hard to work out where to fish in still waters if you have not fished there before.
One method I find helpful is to fish what you hope is a likely spot but keep an eye open for any rising fish.
If you see more than a couple of rises in a particular area move there and start to cover the water.
It is worth remembering trout have to move around in still waters to find food, so when you move to a spot where you have seen rises, the fish will be moving through the spot rather than staying there. The longer you cover the area the better the chance of catching a fish. I would say a minimum of 20 minutes to give yourself a good chance.
— Mike Weddell is a veteran southern angler and has been writing about the pursuit for many years.