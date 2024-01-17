Makeover begins at field days site

The transformation of the Southern Field Days’ Waimumu site from sheep paddocks and a few buildings to a bustling event with more than 700 exhibitors has started.

Last week committee members armed with tape measures, spray cans and weedkiller started marking out the sites where exhibitors will set up for the two-day event running from February 14 to 16.

Committee chairman Steve Henderson said it was exciting to be organising the first Southern Field Day in four years.

After months of planning meetings it was good to be doing something physical towards the event.

Marking out the sites where businesses will set up their displays during the Southern Field Days at Waimumu are committee members (clockwise from left) Stan MacGibbon, Emma Shanks, Tracy Henderson, Dave Bullmore, Warren Ross and Simon Vallely. PHOTOS: SANDY EGGLESTON

"It’s probably today that starts to make the field day a reality for the committee."

The 2022 event was cancelled because of uncertainty about the Covid-19 pandemic.

His aim was to achieve a "well-run field days again and get back into the swing of things".

The site was sold out and there was a waiting list for businesses that would like to attend.

Southern Field Days life member Grant Dickson (left) and Garth Shanks spray lines with weedkiller which will make it clear where the exhibitors will set up displays at the Southern Field Days Waimumu event in February.

A new app which would help people find their way around the site was being developed which would be "significantly better" than the previous one.

It was his first year as chairman but his 11th on the committee.

In the next three weeks four people every day were rostered to carry on with the preparations.

