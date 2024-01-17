Makeover begins at field days site

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Last week committee members armed with tape measures, spray cans and weedkiller started marking out the sites where exhibitors will set up for the two-day event running from February 14 to 16.
Committee chairman Steve Henderson said it was exciting to be organising the first Southern Field Day in four years.
After months of planning meetings it was good to be doing something physical towards the event.
The 2022 event was cancelled because of uncertainty about the Covid-19 pandemic.
His aim was to achieve a "well-run field days again and get back into the swing of things".
The site was sold out and there was a waiting list for businesses that would like to attend.
It was his first year as chairman but his 11th on the committee.
In the next three weeks four people every day were rostered to carry on with the preparations.