Market festive fun for a good cause

The Christmas Market in Gore on Sunday was a chance to help with a good cause as the proceeds are heading to Deer to Care, which provides fresh venison for various charitable organisations throughout Southland. Pictured with Santa and the Grinch are (from left) Zaynor Smith, Charlie O’Neill, 9, Stewart O’Neill and Thomas O’Neill, 11. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

The atmosphere of the Gore Christmas Market added to the festive vibe of the holiday season — and helped a good cause give back to the community.

Held at the Gore Town & Country Club on Sunday, the market drew hundreds of people who flocked through the doors to enjoy all the stalls, food and festivities.

Convener Zaynor Smith was very happy after the event and said the market had consistently provided a great day out for Christmas shopping and fun.

"It was really good. We had lots of numbers through the doors — we haven’t counted the money yet but I’d say it was definitely a good year, on par with last year," she said.

This year was extra festive, with Santa visiting for photos and to inquire about toys, and even the Grinch embraced the holiday cheer and wandered around with lollies and photos.

A Christmas tree competition for schools and non-profits was a showstopper as well. The tree made by the Knattering Knitters was named the best tree, $200 for the charitable organisation wrapped underneath their winning entry.

The Gore Town & Country Club was packed on Sunday, with people coming from all over to check out the stalls, the food trucks and the Christmas tree competition at the Christmas Market.

The raffle held by the market sold more than 350 tickets and Mrs Zaynor said everyone walked away from the day with a bit of extra Christmas cheer.

"Everyone was really impressed. Stallholders were all very happy, they had a good day. There was a good atmosphere. I talked to a few customers and they were all pretty happy," she said.

Proceeds from the market will be heading to a charity, as is tradition. This year’s contribution goes to Deer to Care, an organisation which provides venison to various other organisations around Southland, helping to feed those who need help.

Mrs Zaynor said the proceeds going to Deer to Care was a great way to spread out the charity and help out a lot of groups at once.

"It benefits a lot of people, a lot of different groups; they give them to hospice and a big variety of places in Southland. It was great to give back to the community like that."

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz