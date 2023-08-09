Mayor drops in for afternoon tea

Bupa Windsor Park Retirement Village resident Merle Miller gave Gore District Mayor Ben Bell an artwork she created. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

Typically on a Friday afternoon, Bupa Windsor Park Retirement Village residents wind down with afternoon tea and a drink, but last Friday they did quite the opposite.

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell joined residents during their afternoon tea and people quickly got to chatting.

Mr Bell was given a tour of the village and residents got the chance to talk to him and ask any questions on their mind.

Many of the residents were in support of Mr Bell and were equally intrigued and surprised to see him.

Lorraine Robinson said it was a surprise to see him visit the rest-home.

"It is very nice to see him come here and see us," Ms Robinson said.

His character was something that she held in high regard, she said.

"He seems like a very genuine person," she said.

Fourteen residents were at the afternoon tea to ask questions and voice their opinions.

Malcom Boote said Mr Bell had a tough start to the job but it was good to see him persevere.

"I think he will find good support if the job continues to go right," MrBoote said.

It was refreshing to see someone of the younger generation in the local council, he said.

"All aboard and let him get on with it."

Noel Miller gave Mr Bell artwork she had created at classes sheattended.

Mr Bell said he would display the art in his office and that it would look great among the newspaper articles on his wall.

The art depicted a stallion Ms Miller’s grandfather imported from Scotland many years ago.

