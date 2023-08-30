MLT grants funding for Gore Bowling Club

The Gore Bowling Club will be able to complete upgrades to its clubrooms with the help of funding from the Mataura Licensing Trust (MLT).

At its August meeting, MLT board members agreed to pay about $36,500 towards the renovations.

In the application, the Gore Bowling Club requested funds to replace draws and windows, paint and wallpaper the kitchen, replace the old carpet with new carpet tiles and sand, reglaze and polyurethane the indoor bowls area.

The club originally applied for $125,246.81 of funding.

Board member Brendon "Moe" Murray said that the club would not go ahead with the project if they did not get all the funding needed.

"There’s no risk to themselves," Mr Murray said.

"They’ve got to pay it back if they don’t use it."

The club had 14 members but attracted hundreds on game-days in the summer.

Other grants included $9989.20 to the Gore and Districts Senior Citizens Club for a new gas range with an electric convection oven, $1500 to the Gore Parents Centre for subsidised swimming lessons and $750 to Enforcer Racing to attend the New Zealand Bridge 2 Bridge Water Ski Classic in Waikato.

A grant requested from the Riversdale Golf Club for $72,872.05 was turned down by board members.

In the funding application it stated the grant would be used to purchase a new greens mower.

Board president Horace McAuley said that the golf club was outside the trust’s area.

"We could make all sort of excuses to why we should and why we shouldn’t," Mr McAuley said.

