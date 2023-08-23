New volunteer co-ordinator chosen

Gore Daffodil Day co-ordinator Sandy Smith is encouraging people to give generously on Friday when the Cancer Society of New Zealand holds its annual appeal. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Pukerau woman Sandy Smith is the new Gore Daffodil Day volunteer co-ordinator.

She has taken over the role held by Karen Goodger for more than 15 years.

Mrs Smith said after moving to the area from Tokanui, where she had been involved in the community, she was looking for a group to be a part of.

Then a friend whose family were dealing with cancer asked if she would take on the role.

"It’s that feel-good factor of being part of something and helping people," she said.

She was helped in the role by Trish Devlin and Janice Elder.

Gore’s annual Daffodil Day fundraiser raised about $25,000 last year and will be held on Friday.

There will be seven sites throughout Gore where collectors will be stationed.

"People are so generous," Mrs Smith said.

"Everybody’s touched by cancer in some way and the money goes back into our community."

Jude Taylor, from Taylor Made Cakes, has also made a daffodil cake for a raffle.

The cake is on display at One Chef Kitchen.

Mrs Smith was also keen to have other fundraising activities for the society.

"I love brainstorming new ideas."

A recent bake sale at the MLT Event Centre raised about $1380.

"We were just blown away by the support," she said.

Mrs Smith worked at Mataura Valley Milk company and the culture club there had also sold hamburgers at lunchtime to raise money for the society.

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz