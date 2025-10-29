Wallpaper provides inspiration for artist

Frankie Bakker in the home she will be showing in on November 1, in Wyndham, as part of the Southland Arts Trail 2025. Photos: supplied

One artist is asking patrons of the Southland Arts Trail 2025 to go off the beaten track to view her wallpaper-inspired works inside an empty Wyndham house.

Artist Frankie Bakker recently bought the house across the road in Ferry St, Wyndham, and before she begins renovating, she will be showing her art on November 1.

"The walls and floors are stripped, ready for me to pull out lots and lots of art," Ms Bakker told The Ensign.

She has always had a fascination with wallpaper, and the multiple layers that exist in old houses.

"It has a historic factor," she said.

"People always recognise it, they’re like ‘oh that was in my kitchen when I was 2," she said.

Her love of wallpaper has lead her to make many painted artworks on wallpaper that will be exhibited throughout the four-bedroom house as part of the trail.

Some of Frankie Bakker's artworks on wallpaper.

The arts event is a series of studio visits and pop-up exhibitions across Southland and Rakiura on November 1 and 2.

Ms Bakker said her exhibition will be a fun, playful affair.

"You’ll enter through the laundry and choose the direction of your maze at your leisure."

She plans on doing some live painting on the day, and will have a projector room, as well as sculptures hidden throughout the garden.

There will be light refreshments available and a raffle for one of her "bigger" pieces.

Raffle tickets are $2 or 3 for $5 or she can be contacted for a ticket on frankieabb@gmail.com.

The house on 23 Ferry St will be open Saturday, November 1, from 10am-5pm.

On the Sunday, Ms Bakker will be at Windsor Wines in Invercargill, holding a zine workshop from 1.30pm-2.30pm among some more of her art. — Allied Media