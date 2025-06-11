Offender sentenced to supervision

A southern man went to his ex-girlfriend’s home, swung a bat at her and tried to gain entry before smashing the surrounding glass doors and windows, a court has heard.

Builder Oscar O’Neill, 25, was before the Gore District Court last week for assault, wilful damage of his ex-partner’s home and resisting police last November.

The police summary said O’Neill and the victim had been in a relationship for four years before separating in May last year.

Six months later, at 3.15am on November 2, the man turned up at the woman’s Dunedin home with a metal bat and demanded to be let inside.

When he was told no, he swung the bat at the woman who stepped backward to avoid being struck, the summary said.

He then attempted to force his way past her to enter the address.

Unable to get in, he struck the glass sliding door with the bat, causing it to smash, then walked around the side of the house and smashed a window before leaving.

He was found later by police at his own home, but after being handcuffed and placed under arrest, he refused to get up, and at one point attempted to run away.

Defence counsel Liam Collins said his client had been speaking on the phone to the victim the evening of the offending, when another man took the phone from her and taunted the defendant.

Mr Collins said O’Neill had caused damage, harm and traumatised the victim, but he wanted to make it right.

O’Neill had previous convictions from when he was a "young man in Levin", and perhaps more of an issue with alcohol than family violence, Mr Collins said.

He pointed out the defendant was willing to engage in restorative justice, but was unable due to circumstances out of his control.

The court heard he had been on bail with a curfew since his offending, with a condition not to consume alcohol.

Mr Collins said the man now worked as a builder and had employees relying on him.

Looking at the man’s criminal history, Judge Duncan Harvey said there were no earlier convictions indicating the defendant and the victim had a violent relationship.

Judge Harvey said alcohol was clearly an issue for the man.

"I can see immediately that alcohol has been a problem, as far as you are concerned, for quite some years," he said.

The judge said O’Neill also had a past conviction for possessing a knife in a public place.

O’Neill had been drinking, and was most likely drunk, when he "lost it", Judge Harvey said.

The judge said during sentencing, he reminded himself that violence was not part of the defendant’s history, and of his time on bail with a curfew.

The bail conditions were what Judge Harvey said made him decide not to impose a more punitive sentence.

For the damage to the victim’s home, assault and resisting police, O’Neill was sentenced to 12 months’ supervision and to pay reparation of $487.75.

"Time for you to get on with your life," Judge Harvey said.

ella.scott-fleming@alliedpress.co.nz