Police assist during flood

- On Thursday, police worked alongside the Gore District Council and other emergency services during the state of emergency as a result of flooding.

Sergeant Chris Dunbar said police worked to help wherever possible.

"Police helped with road closures and ensuring those who were affected by the floods were safely removed from their homes," Sgt Dunbar said.

Roads were damaged due to surface flooding, and people needed to be mindful of this damage when driving, he said.

During the flooding, a 42-year-old male was caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

He recorded a breath-alcohol reading of 872mcg. He is due to appear in the Gore District Court today.

- On Saturday, there was a house fire in Crimea St, Wyndham.

Anyone with relevant information should contact the police by calling 105 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

By Ben Andrews