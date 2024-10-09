Police say keep eye on children

Police are reminding parents to keep tabs on their children and help them be more conscious of hazards.

This follows a Facebook post put out Sunday afternoon by the Gore Police, after a concerned citizen called regarding children playing on the railway tracks above the Mataura River.

The post asked parents to check in on their children and to report if they were concerned about their whereabouts.

Acting Sergeant Pane Tukakarina said they had not received any reports of missing children, and the post was just to remind parents to stay mindful.

"The reason for that post was for parents to check their kids were safe and well.

"It wasn’t so much that we believed anyone had gone missing, but just in case they had," he said.

Sgt Tukakarina said it is important to balance letting children explore and grow and mitigating the risks, especially around water.

"For me, it’s about reiterating the safety around water and the train tracks especially, because the children had to walk on those tracks, which is by itself dangerous,

"You want to promote curiosity and adventuring in a child.

"But I guess the biggest thing is letting them know the risks involved and being conscious of hazards" he said.