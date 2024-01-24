Rugby fundraiser to feature interviews with Highlanders

Former Highlander Joe Wheeler (pictured here in action in 2017) will interview past and present Highlanders in a Māruawai College fundraiser on Friday night. PHOTO: OTAGO DAILY TIMES FILES

An evening with former Highlander Joe Wheeler and other Highlanders past and present is something to be excited about, Māruawai College rugby committee member Chris Wilson says.

The fundraiser for the college’s coming rugby season will be held at the Croydon Lodge on Friday evening.

Mr Wheeler will be joined by former Gore High School rugby players who are now in the Highlanders — Hayden Michaels, Finn Hurley and Cam Millar — as well as past Highlanders Paul Miller and Jimmy Cowan.

Mr Wilson said the money raised would go towards travel costs and new playing kits for college’s players.

"The First XV competition is expanding to Otago and Southland so there’s going to be a lot more travel costs for our boys," he said.

"It’s gonna be great for them. It will really lift the level of our First XV rugby."

They would have to travel as far as Oamaru for games, he said.

They had a goal to raise $20,000.

"We’re pretty excited about it [the fundraiser].

"It’s been a lot of background planning, but it’s all come together."

The evening will feature an auction, a two-course meal and interviews with the past and present Highlanders conducted by Mr Wheeler.

The limited tickets could be brought for $60 online, Mr Wilson said.

