Rugby fundraiser to feature interviews with Highlanders

The fundraiser for the college’s coming rugby season will be held at the Croydon Lodge on Friday evening.
Mr Wheeler will be joined by former Gore High School rugby players who are now in the Highlanders — Hayden Michaels, Finn Hurley and Cam Millar — as well as past Highlanders Paul Miller and Jimmy Cowan.
"The First XV competition is expanding to Otago and Southland so there’s going to be a lot more travel costs for our boys," he said.
"It’s gonna be great for them. It will really lift the level of our First XV rugby."
They would have to travel as far as Oamaru for games, he said.
They had a goal to raise $20,000.
"We’re pretty excited about it [the fundraiser].
"It’s been a lot of background planning, but it’s all come together."
The evening will feature an auction, a two-course meal and interviews with the past and present Highlanders conducted by Mr Wheeler.
The limited tickets could be brought for $60 online, Mr Wilson said.