Vauxhalls to converge for national rally

A fleet of Vauxhall cars visits the Clyde Dam at a previous National Vauxhall Rally. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A fleet of one of the most popular cars made in the United Kingdom will be hitting the roads of the Gore district soon.

The 40th annual National Vauxhall Rally will be hosted in Gore later this month.

The rally will be held by the Otago Vauxhall Owners Club.

Club captain Grant Craig said it will be a big event for the club.

"There’s 44 cars coming and we’re all staying at the Croydon Lodge," Mr Craig said.

Mr Craig drives a 1957 Vauxhall Cresta E which he bought about 11 years ago.

"It’s been really good for me."

The rally was held yearly, hosted turn about by clubs from the South Island and clubs from the North Island.

"Gore was chosen because it’s a nice, central spot and could accommodate what we needed to do.

"We’ll get to have a look around the area."

The rally would travel to Kingston and Invercargill, he said.

People from Otago, Tauranga, Eketāhuna and other places were set to make the trip, he said.

"There’s people coming from Australia as well, but they don’t bring their cars because they can’t drive them over."

On Sunday, October 22 a public car display, show and shine will be hosted at the Croydon Aviation Heritage Centre.

The rally will begin Friday, October 20 and finish on Monday, October 23.

