Two critically hurt in crash near Te Anau

Two people are critically injured after a crash on State Highway 95 near Te Anau overnight.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised of the crash, on the highway near the intersection with William Stephen Rd, shortly after midnight.

Police this morning said two people had been critically hurt and a third person had sustained moderate injuries.

St John said a helicopter had been dispatched, and three people were taken to "various locations".

The highway was closed for several hours but in an update at 8.45am the NZTA advised it had reopened.

In a later Southland crash, one person sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 near Lumsden about 1.50am.

Police said the road was blocked for a time until the vehicle was moved.