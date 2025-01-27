Vehicle stolen, smash and grab in overnight crime spree

Photo: Getty Images

A stolen vehicle proved the first act of an overnight crime spree, which resulted in a smash and grab in Invercargill.

Two young people stole a Mazda vehicle from a Kingswell address in the early hours of the morning, Invercargill Police Detective Peter Smallfield said.

He said the pair pulled up to a central city jewellery store at about 5am, using scooters in an attempt to smash the windows, but were unable to gain entry.

From there they went to a service station in Newfield, again unable to gain entry.

After stopping on a nearby street, they had an interaction with a member of the public, pretending to have a firearm to scare them away.

They then drove to a dairy in Windsor, smashing their way in and stealing items including vapes, cash and confectionary, before driving a short distance away.

A police dog unit located the vehicle and tracked the alleged thieves, who had fled on foot.

They were taken into custody shortly after 6am and will face youth court.

"This behaviour is incredibly frustrating for residents and business owners in our community, and it’s pleasing to have been able to immediately hold this pair to account," Detective Smallfield said.

"We want to extend our thanks to the members of the public who observed suspicious behaviour and reported it to Police on 111 straight away, enabling the quick apprehension of the two youths.

"It is also a reminder to take every precaution possible to help avoid becoming a victim of crime.

"Remember to take property security measures with your vehicles – keep them inside a secure garage if possible, remove valuables, and consider a steering wheel lock.

"This all helps make your vehicle less desirable for opportunistic thieves."

- APL