Waikaia River rafters winched to safety

Rescuers at the Waikaia River in Southland. Photo: Supplied / Police

Three men have been rescued after being reported missing while rafting on the Waikaia River near Piano Flat, in Southland.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted at about 9.30pm yesterday that the men did not reach their designated pick-up point after a planned trip on the river.

After making initial enquiries overnight, Police Search and Rescue began the search at first light this morning.

At about 11.30am, one of the men was sighted by the helicopter near the river’s edge with a leg injury.

The other two men were located nearby a short time later, cold but otherwise uninjured, police said.

The trio were winched from the river to safety by the helicopter and were medically assessed.

The man with the leg injury was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police thanked Land Search and Rescue volunteers from Southland, Eastern Southland, Catlins, and Fiordland, alongside Amateur Radio Emergency Communications.

Police would also like to thank the public who provided vital information of the area and terrain.

Southern Lakes Helicopters – Te Anau assisted the search by providing a helicopter, which located two inflatable watercrafts in a gorge section of the river, about 6.5km north of Piano Flat.