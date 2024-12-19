Wind-farm decision delayed

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The decision on whether to give the Southland wind farm the go-ahead will now not be made until February.

Contact Energy has proposed to build a 55-turbine wind farm in Slopedown, near Wyndham and was going through fast-track legislation to get consent approval. A decision was expected today but this has now been moved to February 19.

The fast-track proposal had led to the establishment of a three-person panel who invited submissions from different parties.

It had set a time line for the process but has now decided to move the decision to the February date.

The process involved conferences between expert witnesses who would come up with agreed statements.

Contact Energy, though, was worried about the haste of some of the witness statements and said it its latest statement it held concerns ‘‘that the panel appears to be rushing to its decision’’.

It had previously wanted the decision delayed to next year.

It has now got its wish. The legislation is supposed to have the process carried out in six months but can extend that by up to 50 working days.