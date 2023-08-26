Wink nudges the rest

Wink is the top dog — top right round the country.

The one-eyed collie-cross heading dog from Invercargill has won the national Top Dog with a job competition, beating 400 other dogs.

Wink, who is coming up 6, works as a conservation dog, detecting pests and sniffing out spartina grass. Spartina grows in estuaries and clogs up waterways, destroying habitat for native wildlife, such as shellfish and wading birds.

Invercargill dog lover John Taylor with his award-winning dog Wink. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Owner John Taylor said he was offered Wink when the dog was 5 months old and immediately liked the look of the dog.

"I noticed he had a crook eye. I had it looked at and it was an ulcer so we had it taken out but that left him with only one good eye," he said.

"But the next day he was running around like nothing had happened."

Wink and his owner travel all around the country to get rid of spartina.

Mr Taylor said he was "surprised to even get in the top 20" and Wink was a great dog with no hassle.

Wink and his owner won $1000 worth of prizes.