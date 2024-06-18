Witness appeal over Gore house fire

Gore police are appealing for witnesses after an ‘‘unexplained’’ house fire in the Southland town.

Detective Sergeant Brian McKinney, of Gore, said police were called to a property fire in Duke St at 11am yesterday.

Police were investigating the fire and a scene examination was being completed this morning.

At this stage, the fire was being treated as unexplained, Det Ser McKinney said.

‘‘Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time before emergency services arrived, as well as the members of the public who attempted to enter the address prior to their arrival,’’ he said.

They would also like to hear some anyone in the Duke St area who had CCTV footage, photos or videos of the fire.

Contact police by calling 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz and select “Update Report”, referencing file number 240617/9095.