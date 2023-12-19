'Significant laceration': Woman bitten by shark in Southland

A sevengill shark, common to the Otago and southern New Zealand coasts. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A young woman bitten by a shark in Riverton suffered a "significant laceration" and needed help from emergency services, police say.

The 21-year-old was walking in knee-deep water in the estuary, near the Riverton rugby grounds, when she was bitten about 2am yesterday,

She received a significant laceration to her leg that required treatment from emergency services, police said.

It was possibly a sevengill shark, which are present in the estuary.

The time of day is a possible factor, police said

Police ask that anyone heading into the water follow safety guidelines and avoid late-night swims.