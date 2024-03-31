Woman jailed for assaulting partner

A woman has been sent to prison after she stomped on her partner’s head and threatened her with a paint scraper, a court has heard.

Charlotte Rose Hetaraka, 35, was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment in the Invercargill District Court this week after pleading guilty to assault with intent to injure, assault in a family relationship, possessing a weapon and unrelated driving charges.

On March 30, 2023, the defendant became agitated and accused her partner of cheating.

A police summary said Hetaraka punched the victim repeatedly before pushing her to the ground and stomping on her head.

The defendant then picked up a paint scraper and pushed it up to her girlfriend’s head.

Hetaraka briefly paused the assault, then kicked the victim in the head.

The victim went to the toilet and the defendant intruded and punched her in the nose, then dragged her out of the room by her clothing.

Counsel Jono Ross advocated for a community-based sentence given the nine months his client had spent in custody.

He said Hetaraka had a "harrowing [and] very difficult upbringing" that may have contributed to her offending.

But Judge Thomas Ingram said imprisonment was a necessary sentence given the nature of the attack.

"This was pretty serious violence in a family context," he said.

"The courts will not excuse this kind of behaviour."

Due to her time spent in custody on remand, Hetaraka would be released from prison shortly.

