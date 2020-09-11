Change of scenery for cross-country champions

Otago's two senior cross-country champions will take their talents back to the track tonight.

Rebekah Greene and Janus Staufenberg headline the entries in the Otago Spring 3000m Track Challenge at the Caledonian Ground in Dunedin.

The duo defended their Otago cross-country titles at Chisholm Links last month, Greene also claiming silver in the national challenge at the same course.

Both have impressive track records as well and bring quality to the meeting.

The challenge was set up last year as a way of encouraging university students to have a race before exams.

It was one strategy being used to keep them involved in the sport, as many gave it away once they moved south after leaving school.

There is prize money upfor grabs. The top three place-getters will receive $150, $75 and $25 respectively.

As of yesterday afternoon, 21 runners had entered.