Dominant win for Chignell in 10km race

Oli Chignell wins the men’s 10km title at the Christchurch Marathon on Sunday. PHOTO: CHRISTCHURCH MARATHON

Oli Chignell has added another trophy to his bulging cabinet.

The Dunedin running ace dominated the huge field to win the men’s 10km title at the Christchurch Marathon yesterday.

Chignell finished top of the 350-strong men’s field, and an overall field containing 1103 runners, in a sharp time of 31min 49sec.

The Hill City-University runner finished a whopping 1min 16sec ahead of second-placed Daniel Prescott.

"I love coming to Christchurch", Chignell said.

"It’s always been a really cool race. I’ve run it so many times, and every time the course just seems to get fine-tuned and faster.

"This year was stacked with amazing athletes."

Former HCU runner Sophie Hicks, now of Christchurch, claimed the woman’s 10km title in 38min 18sec.

Canterbury running coach Andy Good posted a personal-best time to win the Christchurch Marathon, while Wellington runner Ingrid Cree was the first woman home.

Good claimed victory when he broke the ribbon at 2hr 21min 38sec, Jono Wilkins (Auckland) and Troy Lonergan (Queenstown) claiming second and third respectively.

"These are the best conditions we’ve had for the last few years so I was really trying to make the most of them", Good said.

"It means a lot to win the hometown race."

Cree posted a personal-best 2hr 46min 43sec to finish 2min ahead of Wellington duo Mel Brandon and Kumiko Otani.

With 2459 entrants, the largest event in Christchurch yesterday was the half-marathon, doubling as the New Zealand championships.

Rotorua runner Michael Voss won the men’s half-marathon in 1hr 4min 30sec.

"I’ve run here a few times now but never got the win so I am so glad to finally take it home", Voss said.

"Even just winning this race feels pretty special and getting the national title just adds to it."

Auckland runner Anneke Grogan, who ran her last half-marathon in 2015, was first across the line in the women’s half with a time of 1hr 13min 9sec.

More than 5200 people took part in the various races at the event.

"We are 30% up on last year’s numbers, making this the largest marathon event since the earthquakes", spokesman Chris Cox said.

It was the second year the event ran through the heart of the city on the new 10km loop course.