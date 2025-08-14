Teen sensation Luke Littler headlines Auckland Darts Masters

Luke Littler. File photo: Getty

Teenage darts sensation Luke 'The Nuke' Littler is in town, as the World Series of Darts returns to Auckland this weekend at Spark Arena.

The 17-year-old is coming in off a victory in last weekend's event in Sydney, where recorded an impressive 8-4 victory over Mike De Decker in the final.

However, he didn't quite have it all his own way, almost falling at the first hurdle to top-ranked Kiwi Haupai Puha in the first round.

"Haupai is one of the biggest names out there, he's competed in the world champs for a while now," said Littler, who expressed his admiration for the current crop of New Zealand players.

Haupai Puha with Luke Littler at the KenoGO Australian Darts Masters. Photo: supplied

"You've also got Ben Robb, they want to win in front of their home crowd."

Puha, the first New Zealander to earn a PDC Tour Card comes in after winning a DPNZ Pro Tour title in Hamilton. The Kiwi contingent is further bolstered by Robb, Jonny Tata, Mark Cleaver, and John Hurring - all experienced campaigners on the domestic and international circuit.

Current world champion Littler, who shot to being the face of the sport despite not even being old enough to vote, said he's become used to the pressure and obligations that come with being a professional athlete.

"For myself, it's come naturally. The media attention, it's part of the deal. Every competition, it's the same, with interviews and all of that stuff. I cope with it really well."

It's a sentiment shared by fellow big name Luke Humphries, who is the NZ Darts Masters defending champion after winning last year's event in Hamilton.

"It really is nice to come back…the people are always really friendly which is what I love most about this country," said the 30-year-old from Reading, who became world champion in 2024.

"I think you find when you go to the countries that don't get (major darts events) so much, they tend to enjoy themselves a bit more. Sometimes in England they take it for granted because they get it 20 times a year."

Another contender and crowd favourite is Stephen Bunting, the 40-year-old enjoying career-best form coming in.

"I've been working hard behind the scenes, I'm really confident. It's great to be a part of the world series going to all these great cities, you're playing against the best week in, week out," he said.

"I've not just doing this for myself, I'm doing it for my family and everyone involved and just enjoying the journey."

Bunting is known for his popular entrance to 'Titanium' by Sia, with the player walk-outs now an integral part of the sport's entertainment factor.

"It's very important, the walk-outs. It's a huge, huge song and as soon as the crowd starts singing it back it gets a bit emotional. It feels like I'm orchestrating the whole crowd and I feel a lot of love when I'm up on the stage."

Another NZ Darts Masters past champion, Welshman Gerwyn Price, will also be wanting to improve his Wollongong form, where he fell to seventh-ranked Englishman Chris Dobey in the quarter-finals.

Dobey broke new ground in Wollongong, winning through to his first World Series semi-final, and will be making his first appearance in New Zealand at this year's event.

NZ Darts Masters, August 15-16

PDC International Representatives:

Luke Humphries (ENG)

Luke Littler (ENG)

Stephen Bunting (ENG)

Chris Dobey (ENG)

Gerwyn Price (WAL)

Damon Heta (AUS)

Josh Rock (NIL)

Mike De Decker (BEL)

Oceanic Qualifiers:

Oceanic Invites / PDC Tour Card Holders:

Haupai Puha (NZL)

Simon Whitlock (AUS)

DPNZ (DartPlayers New Zealand) Order of Merit Top 3:

Jonny Tata (NZL)

Mark Cleaver (NZL)

John Hurring (NZL)

DPNZ Qualifiers (via qualification events):

Ben Robb (NZL)

Dean Reyland (NZL)

DPA (DartPlayers Australia) Order of Merit Leader:

Gordon Mathers (AUS)