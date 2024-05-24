Grimaldi claims long jump silver at World Champs

Anna Grimaldi celebrates her silver medal at the Para Athletics World Championships in Kobe, Japan. Photo: Getty Images

Anna Grimaldi has rounded out her Para Athletics World Championships with a silver medal in the long jump.

The Dunedin Paralympian produced a season best jump of 5.84m in the women’s T47 long jump to win silver in Kobe, Japan, this afternoon (New Zealand time).

It adds to the bronze Grimaldi picked up in the 100m earlier in the week.

The silver marks Grimaldi’s fourth world championship medal. She won silver last year, and in 2019, and won bronze in 2015, to go alongside her two Paralympic golds.

Kiara Rodriguez, of Ecuador, who set the world record of 6.23m at last year’s event, defended her title with a season best jump of 6.17m. Rodriguez also won gold in the 100m.

Petra Luteran, of Hungary, leapt to a personal best of 5.66m to clinch bronze.

Always in contention for a medal, Grimaldi, 27, jumped a season best 5.72m in her first attempt and continued to push her season best out from there.

Her second jump was scratched, but she managed 5.79m with her third and then produced 5.65m.

She secured silver with her fifth attempt of 5.84m and finished with a jump of 5.76m.

It is a good boost for Grimaldi and promising signs ahead of the Paralympics in September.

It has been a big 24 hours for New Zealand at the world championships with Danielle Aitchison setting a world record in the women’s T36 200m last night (New Zealand time).

Aitchison finished in 27.47sec to win gold and shave 0.70sec off the previous world record mark.

Mitch Joynt also finished third in his heat of the men’s T64 200m in a season best of 23.50sec to qualify for the final.