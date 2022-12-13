NZ title, two 2nds cap off year for Lund

Catherine Lund. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Catherine Lund has capped off a golden year.

The Otago Girls’ High School athlete was first in the senior girls 4 km road race, finishing in 13 min 28 sec at the New Zealand secondary schools track, field and road championships in Inglewood, Taranaki, at the weekend.

She also picked up silver medals in the 2000m steeplechase, in 7 min 7 sec, and in the 3000m, in 10 min, 3 sec ahead of St Hilda’s Collegiate runner Zara Geddes, who claimed bronze.

Geddes also won silver in the 1500m in 4 min 36 sec.

Lund won an athlete of the meet award and was named in both the New Zealand road and track and field teams, while Geddes was selected for the New Zealand track and field team.

It was a stunning finish to the year for Lund, who also won the New Zealand under-18 cross-country, competed in the New Zealand secondary schools cross-country team at the Australian championships, and broke three Otago records.

Otago Boys’ High School also had a strong showing on the national secondary school stage.

Cole Gibbons won gold in the senior boys 110m hurdles in 14.66 sec, and Manaia Lesa won silver in the junior boys 100m (11.51 sec) and 200m (22.97 sec).

Luke Moffitt’s 6.58 m jump in the senior boys long jump helped him to bronze.

The trio then linked with Hadlee Edmunds to win bronze in the senior boys 4x100m relay in 43.80 sec.

St Hilda’s pupil Bernice Cullen won silver in the senior girls long jump with her jump of 5.21 m.

Queen’s High School athlete Jorja Gibbons, whose main event is long jump, was fourth in that event, then did well to secure bronze in the senior girls 100m.

In the high jump, Otago Girls’ pupil Keira McNeill jumped 1.63 m to claim senior bronze, while Lisa Lokman won joint junior bronze with Ellie Beever, of Nayland College, with a jump of 1.58m.

Mt Aspiring College pupil Phoebe Laker (57.58sec) won bronze in the junior girls 400m, while Otago Girls’ pupils Anabelle Batchelor (12.99 sec) and Jordan Evans-Toba (57.86 sec) claimed bronze in the juniors girls 100m and senior girls 400m respectively.