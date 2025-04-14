Otago runners on top in Routeburn Classic

Frances Redmond celebrates victory in the Routeburn Classic on Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Otago runners claimed the major honours at the 20th annual Routeburn Classic on Saturday.

Dunedin-based Frances Redmond won the women’s title in her debut appearance at the trail race, and Queenstown athlete Jack Harris won the men’s title nine years after stumbling across the event.

Redmond stormed to victory in the women’s race in 3hr 29min.

Coming off second placings at the Kepler Challenge and Taupo Ultra, Redmond showed her competitive edge again.

“I kind of didn’t have massive expectations — I just spent a couple of weeks in Japan before the race so I probably actually had a good taper," Redmond said.

“I decided I needed to go out a bit more aggressively than I have in previous races. I just wanted to see how long I could hold that for and really test it."

She dug deep after the climbs but found her rhythm on the downhill.

“That’s kind of where I really felt like I could give it a good push. I just ended up having a sweet race and am super stoked."

In the men’s race, 27-year-old Harris crossed the finish line in 2hr 44min, just 7min shy of the long-standing course record.

Harris first encountered the Routeburn Classic in 2016 while hiking the track and happening upon the race mid-run.

“I got to the saddle and the lead runner came through. Ever since then, I wanted to do it," he said.

He went on to place fifth in 2021 and returned this year to make good on that dream.

“It’s just one of the best trails in the world. Like, you’ve got everything. There’s no dud sections — you’ve got forests, alpine, technical and fast sections."

Despite not intending to lead early, Harris found himself out front by the traverse and held his position down the descent.

“When you start coming down, the legs are either good or they’re not. And my legs were good.

"I kind of knew no-one would be able to catch me — so I managed to hold on and get it done."

A capacity field of 400 runners from around New Zealand and overseas tackled the 32km course across the Routeburn Track.

Race director Gemma Peskett reflected on the significance of the 20th edition of the Classic.

“We’re so stoked with this year," she said.

"We had a moody start line then blue skies up above which meant the athletes had an absolutely awesome day."

— APL