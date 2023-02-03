You run, then run some more

Competitors cross the start-finish line during the Pigs Backyard Ultra at Whare Flat last year. PHOTO: BRAD SPIERS

Here's an idea.

Let’s run lap after lap after lap on the hottest couple of days of summer.

Keen?

Turns out even more people are keen than they were last year.

The inaugural Pigs Backyard Ultra attracted 60 starters and that number has swollen to 75 entries this year.

Organiser Steve Tripp suspects there might be a few people drop out when they see the forecast, which is best described as hot, hot, hot.

The event is in its second year and was run in very different conditions. Think rain, mud and temperatures reminiscent of winter.

The Pigs Backyard Ultra is a last-person-standing race. Competitors need to complete a 6.71km loop track every hour for as long as they can keep going.

Christchurch runner Sam Harvey outlasted everyone and completed 32 laps. His actual running time was 27hr 56min 36sec.

Competitors generally get between 10 to 15 minutes each loop to gobble down some food and maybe catch forty winks.

It is a tough race. Scratch that. It is a brutal race and will be more murderous in the heat.

"Fortunately most of the track is in the bush and there is a few creek crossings, so I’m sure there will be some lying down in the creek," Tripp said.

"But it is good and bad.

"The heat will make it nicer for people to hang around and that keeps a bit of atmosphere going which can encourage the runners."

The start-finish line is in the paddock next to the Whare Flat car park in Silverstream Valley. It is the best place for spectators to watch the action and cheer on the competitors.

The event starts at 10am tomorrow.

Harvey is not returning to defend his title, but Tripp said there were some strong competitors in the field.

Wanaka’s Nathan Lungley has competed in Crush the Cargill, where he climbed the height of Mt Everest during the 24-hour event.

Michael Mitchell, of Invercargill, has competed in the Godzone adventure race, so he is used to running through the night.

And Shannon Rhodes, of Waikouaiti, is another competitor who looks capable of going for at least 24 hours.

"He’s new to ultra running but he seems to go pretty well and he has a lot of grit," Tripp said.

You need a lot of grit. And maybe an ice block or three.